Beanies for Hope, a project that began in The Village at Deaton Creek in March, has more than accomplished its first goal of knitting/crocheting beanie hats for Hall County cancer patients. The goal was originally set to make 200 beanies. On Friday, Oct. 2, over 400 beanies were delivered to the Northeast Georgia Health System.
Each beanie was packaged in a clear bag and included an inspirational card. A team of volunteers did all the packaging at the VDC Clubhouse. There were numerous volunteers that worked on this project from start to present. Some did the actual making of the hats while others donated money, material, time, support and packaging. It truly exemplifies a team effort of volunteers from The Village at Deaton Creek community.
We teamed up with Alicia Harrison, RN, supervisor, Oncology Navigation Radiation at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The Oncology Navigation Program is a program at the hospital that assists cancer patients diagnosed and treated within the Northeast Georgia Medical Center area. Oncology Navigation works closely with surgeons, medical oncologists and radiation oncologists to ensure that cancer patients are well taken care of.
"A small gift like this is a ray of sunshine for these patients," Harrison said.
Nurse Harrison will be delivering the hats to the following locations: Northeast Georgia Medical Center, NGPG Radiation Oncology, Longstreet Clinic and Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic.
Even though our original goal has been far surpassed, the team plans to continue to make these beautiful beanie hats for cancer patients in Hall County.
A big thank you goes out to everyone who has participated and supported this very worthwhile project. This is a wonderful opportunity to make a difference in a cancer patient's life.
