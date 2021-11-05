The Village at Deaton Creek's Military Support Club hosts annual barbecue fundraising events to support veterans, active-duty service members and their families. Now in its eighth year, the Military Support Club assists four combat wounded warriors financially, materially, personally and emotionally.
The barbecue events typically raise sufficient funds to support the club’s basic needs over the course of a year, while still allowing enough for the club to reach out and assist other veterans' organizations within the state. Those organizations include the Gainesville Chapter of PTSD Foundation of America, the Northeast Georgia Veterans Homeless Shelter in Winder, Atlanta Chapter of Team River Runner and Fisher House in Augusta.
Several local businesses donate products to the annual barbecue including Jack’s Country Kitchen, Kroger and Publix. Other groups, like Pinnacle Bank and Virtual Properties Realty, have provided financial donations.
The Military Support Group recently thanked one donor, Smoke House BBQ & Catering in Gainesville who, along with their meat supplier, Performance Food Group, donate all the meat products to serve 550 meals that are purchased by the residents and their guests at Deaton Creek. MSC Club President Rick Berry recently presented owner Rae Vaughan with a certificate of appreciation from the club's entire membership, thanking Vaughan and her staff, while granting them honorary lifetime membership in the Deaton Creek Military Support Club.
“Me and my staff appreciate all that we do for local veterans,” said Smoke House owner, Rae Vaughan. "And we will support the Military Support Club as along as we exist.”
Vaughan added that they select one organization or group to donate food each month and on Veterans Day, all veterans get a free meal.
“Serving Georgia veterans is compelling,” she added. “Because we like to keep our activities local versus national, one of the reasons we like the Deaton Creek organization.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.