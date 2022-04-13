A cleanup day for downtown Braselton is scheduled for April 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
According to organizers, teams of volunteers will be assigned different areas of downtown to pick up trash.
Volunteers will check in at the gazebo on the town green located at 9924 Davis St. Supplies will be provided, along with coffee and doughnuts. Volunteers will receive a t-shirt while supplies last.
Parking is available on Davis St. or in the parking deck.
Volunteers can register at downtownbraselton.volunteerlocal.com. For more information, contact Jessica Payne at jpayne@braselton.net.
