Braselton plans its Downtown Wine Walk on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 5-9 p.m.
Tickets are on sale beginning Tuesday, July 6.
Tickets are $50 per person and include souvenir wine glass, shopping bag and map of the sipping station locations.
"At each sipping station, businesses will welcome walkers with a different wine sample paired perfectly with a fabulous food bite – some provided by Braselton’s finest restaurants," town leaders said. "Walkers completing the walk, will be entered into a gift certificate drawing."
Walkers must be 21 years old and will need to show identification.
Check-in on the day of the event will be held from 4:45-6 p.m.
The walk is approximately 1.5 miles.
Buy your tickets at https://visitbraseltoncom.ticketleap.com/downtown-braselton-wine-walk/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.