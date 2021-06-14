Georgia’s only dragon boat team made up of breast cancer survivors and supporters of all ages is seeking new members.
With weekly practices at Gainesville’s Lake Lanier, team members participate in this fast-paced, international water sport in long, narrow boats in festivals in Georgia, the Southeast and internationally. As a member of the International Breast Cancer Paddlers’ Commission, the team has traveled to Italy and is planning a trip to New Zealand in 2023.
Connie White of Tucker serves as team president.
“We are an unmistakable sign of survival, strength and beauty on the water, paddling in perfect unison," she said. "For the person who was just diagnosed or is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, know that we had it, too, and we experienced the fear of discovery and the weariness of treatment, but we made it. For the person who knows someone who has breast cancer or who may one day get the diagnosis themselves, it’s our hope that they remember us and the fierceness with which we paddled as we continue to move forward in our lives.”
The sport originated in China more than 2,000 years ago. It’s popular around the world with highly competitive world-class teams and recreational teams.
Dragon boat paddling for breast cancer survivors began in Vancouver, Canada, in 1996. An exercise physiologist challenged the prevailing medical thinking that women treated for breast cancer should avoid rigorous upper-body exercise for fear of developing lymphedema, a debilitating and chronic side effect of treatment. His program used the strenuous repetitive upper-body exercise in paddling which resulted in participants who were survivors deciding to continue with dragon boat paddling because they found that they were fitter, healthier and happier. Breast Cancer Survivor teams were formed in Canada, the U.S., and now there are 262 teams across 32 countries and six continents.
To learn more about Dragon Boat Atlanta, visit http://dragonboatatlanta.us/ or email dragonboatatl@gmail.com
