Elachee Nature Science Center, located at 2125 Elachee Dr. in Gainesville, has announced its December slate of events. Here is the month’s schedule:
Elachee Science Night
•Dec. 6, 6-7 p.m., Elachee Nature Science Center
•This adults-only (ages 18-and-up) astronomy program in the STARLAB Planetarium will be presented by an Elachee Naturalist. The event is free, but pre-registration is required and limited to 30 participants. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/elachee-science-night-seeing-stars/
Mommy and Me Nature Program
•Dec. 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Elachee Nature Science Center
•Elachee offers parents and young a day to drop in today to explore its Discovery Room, featuring a variety of sensory activities. All activities will be tied to Elachee’s monthly programmatic theme of stars, space and astronomy. Children (ages 18-months to 4 years) are admitted free, while the cost is $10 for adults. For more information, www.elachee.org/event/dec-7-2022-mommy-and-me-nature-program/
Winter Solstice Family Day
•Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Elachee Nature Science Center
•Marie Bartlett, Director of the Ada Mae Ivester Education Center at the Northeast Georgia History Center, will speak as part of an ongoing community conservation program series. This program will cover the history and lore of the winter solstice. Participants will then be invited to make ice candles. The program is free but registration is required. For more information, visit /www.elachee.org/event/winter-solstice-family-day/
Home School Day
•Dec. 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elachee Nature Science Center
•Program Topic: Launch into Learning. This program allows participants to take a look at constellations, learn about astronomy and understand how constellations appear and move in the night sky. This program also explores how cultures are shaped by the stories in the sky. The cost is $15 per student. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/dec-15-2022-home-school-day/
Discovery Saturday at Elachee
•Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elachee Nature Science Center. Those visiting Elachee on Dec. 10 can participate in these special programs (included in the price of admission):
•Live animal showcases. Meet Elachee’s live animal ambassadors during a 45-minute presentation with an Elachee teaching naturalist, followed by a tour the live animal exhibit. Morning session: 11-11:45 a.m.; afternoon session: 1-1:45 p.m.
•Seeing Stars STARLAB Planetarium Programs. Morning session: 10-10:45 a.m.; afternoon session: noon to 12:45 p.m. Event Cost: ages 2 and up, $10 (Elachee members are admitted free).
For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/dec-10-2022-discovery-saturday-at-elachee/
No School Nature Day
•Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to noon, Elachee Nature Science Center
•Participants will look through the night sky at constellations and other parts of the solar system in Elachee’s STARLAB indoor planetarium. This program will also explain the story behind the names of some constellations, as well as provide facts about planets. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/dec-20-2022-no-school-nature-day/
In Full Bloom
•Dec. 20 and Dec. 22, 1-3 p.m., Elachee Nature Science Center
•Adult learning program for ages 18-and-up. Look through the night sky at constellations and other parts of the solar system in Elachee’s STARLAB indoor planetarium. This program will also explain the story behind the names of some constellations, as well as provide facts about planets. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/dec-20-2022-in-full-bloom/
No School Nature Day
•Dec. 22, 10 a.m. to noon, Elachee Nature Science Center
•Look through the night sky at constellations and other parts of the solar system in Elachee’s STARLAB indoor planetarium. This program will also explain the story behind the names of some constellations, as well as provide facts about planets. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/dec-22-2022-no-school-nature-day/
No School Nature Day
•Dec. 28, 10 a.m. to noon, Elachee Nature Science Center
Participants will be introduced to some of Elachee’s live, resident animal ambassadors, followed by a program in the Discovery Room with space-themed activities and crafts (such as a space sensory table and a scaled solar system and more). For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/dec-28-2022-no-school-nature-day/
