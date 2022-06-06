Elachee Nature Science Center, located at 2125 Elachee Dr. in Gainesville, has announced its Discovery Saturday events for July 9.
•Bark to basics, 9-11:30 a.m.: Join Elachee and a forest health specialist from the
Georgia Forestry Commission for a tree and forest ecology program, then take a guided hike to practice tree identification with the experts. Fee is $10 for per person ($5 for Elachee members). This event is limited to 20 participants and restricted to ages 14 and up. Registration is required.
•Live Animal Showcases, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Meet Elachee’s live animal ambassadors during a 45-minute presentation with an Elachee teaching naturalist and then tour the live animal exhibit. Program cost is $5 per adult and $3 per child (ages 2-12). Elachee members are admitted free. The program is limited to 20 participants. Pre-registration is required.
For more information, go to www.elachee.org/event/july-9-2022-discovery-saturday-at-elachee/ or call 770-535-1976.
