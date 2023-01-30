Elachee Nature Science, located at 2125 Elachee Dr. in Gainesville, has announced its February event schedule:
Mommy and Me, Feb. 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Elachee Main Campus
Children and parents are invited to read a story, dance, and do a bird-themed craft during this month’s self-guided program.
The cost is free with admission with a limit of 20 student participants. Children ages 18 months to 4 years are invited to participate. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/feb-1-2023-mommy-and-me-nature-program/
Third Thursday Homeschool Program, Feb. 16, 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m., Elachee Main Campus
Learn how to identify birds and look at birds' different characteristics. Students will observe differences in beaks, feathers, diet and more. The cost is $15 per student. This program is offered for pre-K through fifth-grade students with a minimum of seven students and a maximum of 15. Parents must stay with their children. Pre-registration required. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/feb-16-2022-home-school-day/.
No School Nature Day, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to noon, Chicopee Lake
Learn about beak shapes, feet, feather types and more at Chicopee Lake (2100 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville). A bird hike follows the classroom portion. The cost is free with admission. The program is offered to students in grades K-5 with a maximum of 20 students. Parents must stay with their children. Pre-registration is encouraged. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/feb-20-2023-no-school-nature-day/.
In Full Bloom, Feb. 20, 1-3 p.m., Chicopee Lake
Learn about beak shapes, feet, feather types and more at Chicopee Lake (2100 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville). A bird hike follows the classroom portion. The cost is free with admission (a representative at the gatehouse will charge admission). This program is offered to adults 18 and older. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/feb-20-2023-in-full-bloom/
Stars Over Elachee Feb. 25, 6:15-8:15 p.m., Chicopee Lake
During this 2-hour program at Chicopee Lake (2100 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville), an Elachee teaching naturalist will provide instructions for setting up and using a telescope. Participants will then embark on a guided night sky tour to see the first quarter moon and bright seasonal stars. In February, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn should be visible. This program is recommended for ages 8 and older. Participants are asked to bring a flashlight and pencil. The cost is $30. Pre-registration required. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/feb-25-2023-stars-over-elachee/
Science Night in Person, Feb. 7, 6-7 p.m., Tap-It
Topic/Presenter: Migration Mysteries with Giff Beaton Offered is an in-depth look at the feats of endurance and navigation many bird species perform twice a year. With images and maps, this talk brings insight into the hazards and physical performance migrating birds and animals face each spring and fall. The event will be held at Tap It at 110 Maple Street, Gainesville. The event is free, but donations are welcome. Space is limited to 35 participants. Pre-registration is encouraged. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/feb-7-2023-liquid-learning-at-tapit/
Discovery Saturday, Feb. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elachee Main Campus
Meet Elachee’s live animal ambassadors during a 45-minute presentation with an Elachee teaching naturalist and then tour the live animal exhibit. The cost is free with admission. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/feb-4-2023-saturday-explorations-at-elachee/
Discovery Saturday, Feb. 11
•Birding hike with Peter Gordon, Chicopee Lake (2100 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville), 8 a.m. The cost is $10 per person with a 20% member discount. Enjoy a guided 1.5-mile birding hike along the Lake Loop in the Chicopee Woods Nature Preserve, starting and finishing at Chicopee Lake. Birder and naturalist Peter Gordon will lead this hike to search and identify local birds. This program is offered to those ages 14 and older with a maximum of 15 participants. Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/feb-11-2023-saturday-explorations-at-elachee/.
•Family Fitness with Prime Personal Training, Elachee Main Campus (2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville), 9-10 a.m. The cost is $15 with a 10% member discount. Participate in a family-friendly outdoor workout session in the Chicopee Woods. This session is part of the reoccurring Family Fitness program for 2023. The event is limited to 25 participants. Pre-registration is encouraged. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/feb-11-2023-saturday-explorations-at-elachee/
Discovery Saturday, Feb. 18, Elachee Main Campus
Great Backyard Bird Count, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elachee is offering activities to help the community participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count. Included are activities, games and crafts. The cost is $10 per person ages 2 and up, and $5 for Elachee members (pay at the gate). For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/elachee-backyard-bird-count/.
Discovery Saturday, Feb. 25, Elachee Main Campus
*Nesting Ball Craft Station, Elachee Main Campus (2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make a nest ball in the discovery room and take home a craft to attract birds in your yard. The cost is free with admission. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/feb-25-2023-saturday-explorations-at-elachee/.
•Fox Gradin Arts Program, Elachee Main Campus (2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville), 10 a.m. to noon. The event will feature a Swedish Cardinal painting. The cost is free with admission. For more information, visit /www.elachee.org/event/feb-25-2023-saturday-explorations-at-elachee/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.