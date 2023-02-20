Elachee Nature Center, located at 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville, has announced its March schedule of events.
•Mommy and me, March 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Participants will hike Elachee's Geiger Storybook Trail. "We will be on the lookout for wildflowers and other blooming plants," organizers said. "After our hike, we will be making a wildflower craft." The program is open to children ages 18 months to 4 years. Admission is free with the cost of adult admission. For more information, go to https://www.elachee.org/event/mar-1-2023-mommy-and-me-nature-program/
•Third Thursday homeschool program, March 6, 9-11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m.: Explore the movement of the planets and stars and how those changes connect to the seasons. The cost is $15 per student. A minimum of 7 students per session and a maximum of 15. Parents must stay with their children. For more information, visit https://www.elachee.org/event/mar-16-2023-home-school-day/
•Elachee virtual science night, March 7, 7-8 p.m.: A Zoom link will be sent to registrants. Join Elachee naturalist Andrew Lyons to discuss Georgia'sGeorgia's rivers. "From headwaters to estuarine havens: A trip down Georgia'sGeorgia's Rivers," which highlights some of the aquatic species found in different sections of the waterways that connect to the Altamaha. The cost is free, but donations are welcome. For more information, visit https://www.elachee.org/event/mar-7-2023-virtual-science-night/
For additional information about Elachee programs, call 770-535-1976.
