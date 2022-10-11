Elachee Nature Science Center has announced a number of events through the end of November.
The schedule is as follows:
Third Thursday Home School Day
•Date: Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•Venue: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville
•Event: Students registered for Third Thursday Home School Day programming will participate in a themed classroom lesson, “Elachee After Dark,” and a guided hike with an Elachee teaching naturalist. The cost is $15 per student. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/october-20-2022-home-school-day/.
2022 Flights of Fancy
•Date: Oct. 22, 4-9:30 p.m.
•Venue: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville
•Event: Elachee is transforming its Flights of Fancy benefit into a festival-style fundraiser that puts an adult-spin on the traditional camp experience. Activities include tree climbing, rock wall climbing, archery and axe throwing.
Event cost is $100 for all an all access pass, $60 for a premium pass and $25 for general admission. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/2022-flights-of-fancy-adult-camp-experience/.
Nocturnal Night Hike: Myths and Legends of the Appalachians
•Date: Oct. 29, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
•Venue: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville
•Event: As part of Elachee’s ongoing Community Conservation Series join the Northeast Georgia History Center and Elachee for a guided hike along the Dodd Loop for a discussion on the myths of North Georgia, including Sasquatch, fairy crosses, tree spirits and more. Participants should arrive dressed for physical activity. Flashlights will be provided. The event is free. The program is for those 10-and-up. Pre-registration is required. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, go to www.elachee.org/event/nocturnal-night-hike-myths-and-legends-of-the-appalachians/Public
Elachee Virtual Science Night
•Date: Nov. 1, 7-8 p.m.
•Venue: virtual
•Event: The program will discuss “growing food communities, not islands.” The guest speaker is Andrew Linker, Georgia Mountains Farmers Network. The event is free, but pre-registration required. For more information, go to www.elachee.org/event/nov-1-2022-elachee-virtual-science-night/.
Mommy and Me Nature Program
•Date: Nov. 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
•Venue: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville
•Event: Elachee welcomes parents and their children for story, dancing and craft time. All activities will be tied to the center’s monthly programmatic theme of Native Americans, wilderness survival and foraging. This program is limited to 20 children. Children ages 18 months to four years are admitted for free. Adult admission is $10. For more information, www.elachee.org/event/nov-2-2022-mommy-and-me-nature-program/.
Discovery Saturday at Elachee
•Date: Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
•Venue: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville
•Event: Elachee Nature Science Center exhibits and attractions are open for admission. General admission for those ages 2 and up is $10 per person. Exhibits and attractions include:
—Live animal showcase (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), meeting Elachee’s live animal ambassadors (45-minute presentation with an Elachee teaching naturalist and then tour the live animal exhibit)
—Forest Intelligence with eco-addendum (10 a.m. to noon) with guest presenter Kathryn Kolb, director, eco-addendum. Program fee is $30 per person (ages 14 and older
— Mark Warren Lecture and Hike. Session 1 (10-11a.m.): “Ancient Ways of the Cherokee and How We Use Them Today.” Session 2 (noon to 1 p.m.): “Through the Eyes of the Cherokee.” Guest presenter is acclaimed author, historian and naturalist Mark Warren. Program fee is $12 per person for each session. Visit www.elachee.org/event/nov-12-2022-discovery-saturday-at-elachee/ for more information on these programs.
Home School Day
•Date: Nov. 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•Venue: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville
•Event: “Foraging through history.” Jump back in time to learn about foraging through Cherokee techniques and history. Explore for edible plants, fungi and natural tools and techniques of the Cherokee people. Available for students in Pre-K to Grade 5, ages 5 to 12. The cost is $15 per student. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/nov-17-2022-home-school-day/.
No School Nature Day
•Date: Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to noon
•Venue: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville
•Event: Take a walk through the forest to look for fungi and mushrooms after learning about the ancient Cherokee people. The discussion will include how the Cherokee lived, where they lived and what their lives might look like today. Admission is $10 per person ages 2 and older. For more information, go to www.elachee.org/event/nov-22-2022-no-school-nature-day/.
In Full Bloom
•Date: Nov. 22, 1-3 p.m.
•Venue: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville
•Event: In this adult learning program for ages 18-and-up, take a guided walk through the Chicopee Woods to search for fungi and mushrooms after learning all about the ancient Cherokee people. The program includes a discussion about the lives of the Cherokee, where they lived and what their lives might look like today. Event cost is $10 per person ages 2 and older. For more information, go to www.elachee.org/event/nov-22-2022-in-full-bloom/.
No School Nature Day
•Date: Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to noon
•Venue: Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville
•Event: Learn about the ancient Cherokee people and their way of life. A classroom program is followed by a hike, complete with a Native American scavenger hunt to look for things in the forest they might have used in their daily lives. Event cost is admission is $10 per person ages 2 and older. For more information, go to www.elachee.org/event/nov-23-2022-no-school-nature-day/.
Stars Over Elachee
•Date: Nov. 26, 5:15-7:15 p.m.
•Venue: Chicopee Lake 2100 Calvary Church Rd,, Gainesville
•Event: During this two-hour Elachee Nature Science Center astronomy education program, learn to set up and use a telescope, then embark on a guided tour of the night sky to see the first quarter moon and bright seasonal stars. Recommended for adults and children ages 8 and older. Participants are asked to bring a flashlight and pencil. Participants can bring their own telescopes. Reserve a telescope for $30 (one telescope seats up to five people). Admission is $15 for those bringing their own telescopes (up to 5 people). For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/nov-26-2022-stars-over-elachee/.
For more information over Elachee’s programs, call 770-535-1976.
