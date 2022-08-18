Elachee Nature Science Center in Gainesville has announced its September schedule of events:
•Elachee Virtual Science Night: Sept. 6, 7-8 p.m. Kathy Church, interpretive specialist for the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division, will be the guest speaker for this virtual event covering Georgia backyard wildlife. The cost is free, but pre-registration required. For more information, go to https://www.elachee.org/event/sept-6-2022-elachee-virtual-science-night/
•Stars Over Elachee: Sept. 3, 7:45-9:45 p.m., Chicopee Lake 2100 Calvary Church Rd, Gainesville. During this two-hour astronomy education program, participants learn to set up and use a telescope, then embark on a guided tour of the night sky to see the first quarter moon and bright seasonal stars. Recommended for adults and children aged 8-and-older. Participants are asked to bring a flashlight and pencil. The cost is $30 to reserve a telescope (one telescope seats up to five people). Those bringing their own telescope are charged $15 (one telescope seats up to people). For more information, go to https://www.elachee.org/event/sept-3-2022-stars-over-elachee/
•Home school day: Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville. Featuring a lesson on habitats at home, explore what makes backyards a habitat for native plants and animals. Participants will learn to make backyards a more wildlife friendly space by looking into pollinator gardening and animal communities. The cost is $15 per student. For more information, go to https://www.elachee.org/event/sept-15-2022-home-school-day/
•Wildlife Festival at Elachee: Sept. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elachee Nature Science Center, 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville. Elachee has transformed its annual Snake Day festival to also celebrate other native and exotic wildlife. Patrons can touch a snake, enjoy exciting reptile and raptor demonstrations and take part in related activities. The event includes a petting zoo, guided tree climbing and opportunities to meet herpetology, birding and ecology experts. The event costs $10 per person for non-members and $5 a person for members. For more information, go to https://www.elachee.org/event/2022-wildlife-festival-at-elachee/
Contact Elachee Nature Science Center at 770-535-1976.
