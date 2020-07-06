Elachee Nature Science Center plans a number of upcoming events. Details include:
Live Animal Showcase
Elachee's Live Animal Showcase will be held July 11, 18 and 25 from 11-11:45 a.m. and 1-1:45 p.m.
This event will be at Elachee Main Campus at 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville.
"Enjoy meeting some of the Elachee resident animals as part of an exploration of our Live Animal Exhibit, guided by an Elachee Naturalist," organizers state.
The cost is $5 per adult and $3 per child ages 2-12.
Elachee members get free admission.
The program fee is included as part of the paid admission.
Visitors must follow CDC social distancing guidelines, as well as posted instructions.
For more information, visit www.elacheeorg/events or call 770-535-1976
Elachee Science Night Virtual Program
The Elachee Science Night Virtual Program is planned Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7 from 7-8 p.m.
"Elachee Nature Science Center is pleased to host this monthly Science Night, on the square in Gainesville, to engage the community in environmental education and discussion," organizers said. "This program is best suited for adults. Please visit link for updated topics and information on the program."
This event will be held virtually.
For more information, visit https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/603/ or call 770-535-1976.
Snake Day 2020
Snake Day 2020 is planned Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This event will be held rain or shine and will be located at Elachee Main Campus at 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville.
"This family-friendly favorite is a festival of all things reptilian," organizers said. "Get up close and personal with creatures that slither and crawl at Elachee’s 28th Annual Snake Day."
Admission is $10 per person (ages 2 and older). Elachee members will be charged $5 per person for admission.
There will be free shuttles available to and from designated parking areas.
For more information, visit https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/686/ or call 770-535-1976.
Trillium Trek Trail Run & Walk
The Trillium Trek Trail Run and Walk will be held Oct. 3 at 7 a.m. at the Elachee Main Campus at 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville.
Participants will race along the trails in the Chicopee Woods Nature Preserve.
"With multiple courses, Elachee Nature Science Center’s 10th Annual Trillium Trek Trail Run and Walk will be a great adventure for advanced racers and beginners alike, and the perfect opportunity to experience the great outdoors within Georgia’s only National Dedicated Old-Growth Forest," organizers said.
For more information, visit https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/556/ or call 770-535-1976.
