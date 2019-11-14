Elachee is hosting its Birding Hike: Great Backyard Bird Count on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 8-11 a.m.
The event will take place at Elachee Chicopee Woods Aquatic Studies Center at Chicopee Lake, 2100 Calvary Church Rd., Gainesville.
"Help collect data on local wild birds for this annual, weekend-long online citizen-science project of Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society taking place across the U.S., February 14-17," organizers state. "Since Chicopee Lake is one of the premier birding spots in northeast Georgia, we expect to see a wide variety of both resident birds and winter migrants including ducks, herons, raptors, sparrows, woodpeckers and more. This local birding hike is a seasonal public education program provided by Elachee Nature Science Center."
There is a $5 cash-only parking fee. Event admission is free.
For more information, visit elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/554/ or call 770-535-1976.
