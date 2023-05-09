Elachee Nature Center, located at 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville, is offering the following events:
Dry Scales Slimy Skin,
May 13th, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
This program explores differences and similarities between reptiles and amphibians. The characteristics of snakes, lizards, turtles, frogs, toads and salamanders will be discussed and keys to identification of these animals will be created. Pre-registration is not required. The cost is free with admission to Elachee.
Third Thursday Homeschool Program,
May 18t, 9 a.m. to -11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.
This program explores Walnut Creek and all the life that is within it. Students will search for macroinvertebrates and check for water quality. Pre-registration is required, and the cost is $15 per student
Farm Animal Yoga with Love Goga
May 20, 9-10 a.m. and 10-11 a.m.
Join Love Goga and their farm animals for an outdoor yoga session. The event features goats, llamas and other animals. “Please keep in mind that these are live animals, however, a clean-up crew will be on hand,” organizers said. Pre-registration is required and the cost is $0 per person.
Spring Wildflower Stroll with Eco-Addendum
May 20,, 2-3:30 p.m.
Join Eco-Addendum and Elachee to explore the diversity of spring ephemeral wildflowers of the Chicopee Woods. “Scheduled at the peak time, you don’t want to miss this hike as these spring beauties won’t last long,” organizers said. This program is recommended for ages 12 and up. Pre-registration is required, and the cost is $15 per person.
Arts in the Outdoors with Fox Gradin
May 27, 10 a.m. to noon
Participants create a colorful snake puppet with Fox Gradin of Celestial Studios. Pre-registration is not required, and the program is free with admission.
For more information about Elachee’s programs, call 770-535-1976 or visit https://www.elachee.org/events/
