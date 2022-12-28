Elachee Nature Science Center, located at 2125 Elachee Dr. in Gainesville, has announced its upcoming schedule.
Here is the list of events:
•Elachee 2023 First Day Hike, Jan.1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elachee Nature Science Center. This free New Year’s guided hike follows the three-mile bridge loop in Chicopee Woods Nature Preserve. This event is limited to 20 hikers. Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/elachee-2023-first-day-hike/
•Elachee Virtual Science Night, Jan. 3, 7-8 p.m., virtual Zoom meeting. Elachee Nature Science Center provides this free program to engage the community in environmental education and discussion. Donations are welcome. The program is recommended for adults. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/jan-3-2023-virtual-science-night/
•Mommy and Me Nature Program, Jan. 4, 10:30-11:30 p.m., Elachee Nature Science Center. This guided hike for parents and young kids follows the paved Geiger Storybook Trail. After the hike, participants can get an early start on gardening while planting vegetables. All activities will be tied to the center’s monthly programmatic theme of holistic health and wellness. Children ages 18 months to 4 years are admitted free with the cost of adult admission ($10). For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/jan-4-2023-mommy-and-me-nature-program/
•Saturday Explorations at Elachee, Jan. 7, 2023, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elachee Nature Science Center. The event features live animal showcases. Meet Elachee’s live animal ambassadors during a 45-minute presentation with an Elachee teaching naturalist and then tour the live animal exhibit. Morning Session: 11-11:45 a.m. Afternoon session: 1-1:45 p.m. Event cost for general admission, ages 2 and up, is $10 per person. Elachee members are admitted free. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/saturday-explorations-at-elachee/Public.
•Winter 2023 Master Naturalist Program series, Jan. 11, 2023, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elachee Nature Science Center. Explore local habitats and ecosystems in the Georgia Master Naturalist Program at Elachee Nature Science Center. The 12-session semester course (40 hours) combines indoor lectures with outdoor field experiences. Participants receive opportunities to interact with and ask questions of experts in various fields of Georgia ecology, as well as develop new relationships with peers who share the same interests. The semester course minimum is 12 participants and is limited to 25 participants, by registration only, for ages 16 and older. The Winter 2023 course takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday from Jan. 11 through March 29. Event cost is $325 for non-members. Elachee Members receive a $25 discount. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/winter-2023-master-naturalist-program-series/
•Discovery Saturday at Elachee, Jan. 14, 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elachee Nature Science Center. Participate in these special programs that reinforce center’s theme of holistic health and wellness. A live animal showcase (Included in the price of admission) is featured. Meet Elachee’s live animal ambassadors during a 45-minute presentation with an Elachee teaching naturalist and then tour the live animal exhibit. Morning Session: 11-11:45 a.m. Afternoon session: 1-1:45 p.m. A “Get Moving Trainer Kick-off with Terra” program is also offered. This program is by registration only. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/jan-14-2023-discovery-saturday/
•Home School Day Jan. 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nature Science Center. Program Topic: Who Am I? Discover what makes a heron a bird, a raccoon a mammal and a bass a fish.This program will discuss many traits that determine animal classification. Morning session: 9-11 a.m. Afternoon session: noon to 2 p.m. Event cost is $15 per student. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/jan-19-2023-home-school-day/
•Saturday Explorations at Elachee, Jan. 21, 2023, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elachee Nature Science Center. This event features live animal showcases during which participants meet Elachee’s live animal ambassadors during a 45-minute presentation with an Elachee teaching naturalist and then tour the live animal exhibit. Morning session: 11-11:45 a.m. Afternoon session: 1-1:45 p.m. The outdoor sound bath is by registration only. It costs $30 per person ages 12-and-up. Healthcare workers receive a 20% discount. The herbal tea station in the discovery room is included in the price of admission. Event cost for Saturday Explorations is $10 for ages 2 and up for general admission. Elachee members are admitted free. Some programs have additional fees. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/jan-21-2023-saturday-explorations-at-elachee
•Saturday Explorations at Elachee, Jan. 28, 2023, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elachee Nature Science Center. The event features a live animal showcase, during which participants meet Elachee’s Live Animal Ambassadors during a 45-minute presentation with an Elachee teaching naturalist and then tour the live animal exhibit. Morning Session: 11-11:45 a.m. Afternoon session: 1-1:45 p.m. A guided hike begins at 11 a.m. and is induced in the price of admission. The event includes Arts in the Outdoors with Fox Gradin at a time to be determined. This is included in the price of admission. The event cost for general admission for ages 2 and up is $10 per person. Elachee Members are admitted free. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/jan-28-2023-saturday-explorations-at-elachee/
•Stars Over Elachee, May 7, 8:15-10:15 p.m., Chicopee Lake 2100 Calvary Church Rd., Gainesville. During this two-hour Elachee Nature Science Center astronomy education program, participants will learn to set up and use a telescope, then embark on a guided tour of the night sky to see the first quarter moon and bright seasonal stars. Recommended for adults and children ages 8 and older. Bring a flashlight and pencil. Participants can also bring their own telescope. Event cost to reserve a telescope is $30 (one telescope seats up to five people). The cost is $15 if bringing your (each telescope seats up to five people). For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/may-stars-over-elachee/
For more information on any event, the center can be reached at 770-535-1976.
