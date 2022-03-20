Elachee Nature Science Center has announced its April schedule of events. All events will be held at the center at 2125 Elachee Drive, Gainesville, unless otherwise noted.
•Virtual Science Night with New Urban Forestry, April 5, 7-8 p.m. This free event will cover tree ecology with presenters from New Urban Forestry. Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/virtual-science-night-with-new-urban-forestry/.
•Trillium Hike with Tom Govus, April 9, 1-3 p.m. Join expert botanist Tom Govus on a guided hike in the Chicopee Woods Nature Preserve to observe and learn about the native trillium species of Georgia. Participants will hike primarily along the Dodd Loop (featuring a moderate trail with some steep sections). This program is restricted to ages 16-and-up with a maximum of 20 participants by registration only. Admission is $5 for Elachee members and $10 for non-members. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/trillium-hike-with-tom-govus/.
•Stars over Elachee, April 9, 7:45-9:45 p.m., Chicopee Lake 2100 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville. During this two-hour astronomy education program, learn to set up and use a telescope, then embark on a guided tour of the night sky to see the first quarter moon and bright seasonal stars. Bring a flashlight and pencil. This program is recommended for adults and children aged 8-and-older. Participants may bring their own telescope. Event cost (reserve a telescope program) is $30 per telescope (one telescope seats up to five people). Those bringing their own telescope are charged $15 (one telescope for up to five people). For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/april-stars-over-elachee/.
•Third Thursday Home School Day, April 21, 10 a.m. to noon. Students registered for Third Thursday Home School Day programming will participate in a “Wildflower Wonders” classroom lesson and guided hike at Elachee with an Elachee teaching naturalist. The event cost is $15 per student. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/third-thursday-home-school-day-4/.
•12th Annual Trillium Trek 5K and half marathon, April 23, 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The race will be run on the Chicopee Woods Nature Preserve hiking trail system. Registration closes April 17. Participants must register by March 30 to be guaranteed a race t-shirt. The half marathon costs $60 and the 5K $30. Entry fees cover an electronic bib (race results calculated based on crossing the start/finish lines), a race t-shirt, packaged snack and post-race beverage. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/2022-trillium-trek/.
•Earth Day at Elachee, April 23, 12:30-4 p.m. The event will include Tree Climbing with New Urban Forestry, the Georgia Appalachian Trail Club (activities), Blue Ridge Raptors (live birds of prey), Earth Day activities and crafts, live animal showcases (1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., sessions are 45 minutes), food trucks (Bill’s Grill on Wheels and Frozen Frenzee) and free items. The event costs $5 for Elachee members and $10 for non-members. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/earth-day-at-elachee/.
For more information about any event, call 770-535-1976.
