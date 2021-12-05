Elachee Nature Science Center, located at 2125 Elachee Dr. in Gainesville, has announced multiple December-January events. Those events include:
•Live animal showcase: Dec. 21, 11-11:45 a.m. and 1-1:45 p.m. Meet Elachee resident animals as part of an exploration of the center’s live animal exhibit guided by an Elachee naturalist. The cost is $3 per child and $5 per adult. Admission is free for Elachee members.
For more information, go to www.elachee.org/event/dec-21-2021-live-animal-showcases/ or call 770-535-1976.
•Live Animal Showcase: Dec. 29, 11-11:45 a.m. and 1-1:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per child and $5 per adult. Admission is free for Elachee members.
For more information, go to www.elachee.org/event/dec-29-2021-live-animal-showcases/ or call 770-535-1976.
•New Year's Day Hike: Jan. 1, 9:45 am. to 1 p.m. This guided hike of the three-mile bridge loop is recommended for participants 8 years old and older. This trail is a moderate-difficulty loop that crosses through diverse Piedmont forest types with five bridged stream crossings, including the 140-ft. suspension bridge. Pre-registration is required. Meet at 9:45 a.m. in the upper gravel parking lot on Elachee Dr. at the trail head (immediately across the bridge). Each hiker is asked to bring water and dress for weather conditions. No strollers or pets are allowed as part of this hike.
The hike is free, but parking costs $5 (parking is free for annual parking pass holders).
For more information, go to www.elachee.org/event/new-years-day-hike/ or call 770-535-1976.
•Science Night: Jan. 4, 7-8 p.m. Tune into this virtual event with Dr. Cassandra Quave as she discusses the topic of Ethnobotany/Ethnopharmacology.
The event is free. For more information, go to www.elachee.org/event/elachee-jan-2022-science-night/ or call 770-535-1976.
•Discovery Saturdays Live Animal Showcases: Jan. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $3 per child and $5 per adult. Admission is free for Elachee members.
For more information, go to www.elachee.org/event/discovery-saturday-at-elachee/ or call 770-535-1976.
•Stars Over Elachee: Jan. 8, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Chicopee Lake 2100 Calvary Church Rd. in Gainesville. During this two-hour Elachee Nature Science Center astronomy education program, learn to set up and use a telescope, then embark on a guided tour of the night sky to see the first quarter moon and bright seasonal stars. This event is suggested for adults and children aged 8 and older. Bring a flashlight and pencil. The cost is $30 per telescope (one telescope seats up to five people).
For more information, go to www.elachee.org/event/stars-over-elachee-5/ or call 770-535-1976.
•Third Thursday Home School Day: Jan, 20, 10 a.m. to noon. Students registered for Feb. 17, 2022 Third Thursday Home School Day programming will participate in a themed classroom lesson with the topic of birds and birds of prey and a guided hike with an Elachee teaching naturalist. Available for students in Pre-K through fifth grade, ages 5 to 12. The cost is $15 per student. For more information, go to www.elachee.org/event/third-thursday-home-school-day/.
