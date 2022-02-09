Elachee Nature Science Center, located at 2125 Elachee Drive Gainesville, will host multiple events in March and April.
All events will be held at the nature center unless otherwise noted. The schedule is as follows:
SCIENCE NIGHT AT LEFT NUT BREWING
(MARCH 1, 6-7 P.M.)
Science night, hosted at Left Nut Brewing Company at 2100 Atlanta Hwy., Gainesville, will feature botanist Tom Govus, who will discuss wildflowers and rare plants in Georgia. The event is free, but pre-registration is required. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/elachee-science-night-at-left-nut-brewing/.
GUIDED HIKE CHICOPEE BACKCOUNTRY TRAIL
(MARCH 5, 10 A.M. TO 3:30 P.M.)
This hike, held at Chicopee Lake 2100 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville, coincides with the public opening of the new Chicopee Backcountry Trail, part of northeast Georgia’s Chicopee Woods Hiking Trail system. To introduce the trail to the hiking community, Elachee will offer a free, one-way guided hikes at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., starting at Chicopee Lake. Participants will hike one way with a guide 4.22 miles along the new Chicopee Backcountry Trail. Hikers should be prepared to make the return hike to Chicopee Lake — 4.22 miles along the Backcountry Trail or via the Bridge/Lake Loop, approximately 3 miles — or have a vehicle parked at Elachee Nature Science Center. Pre-registration is required. This trail has difficult terrain and creek crossings and is not recommended for novice hikers. Appropriate footwear and trekking poles are advised. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/guided-hike-chicopee-backcountry-trail/.
STARS OVER ELACHEE
(MARCH 5, 6:15-8:15 P.M.)
During this two-hour event hosted at Chicopee Lake 2100 Calvary Church Road, Gainesville, participants learn to set up and use a telescope, then embark on a guided tour of the night sky to see the first quarter moon and bright seasonal stars. The program is recommended for adults and children over 8. Participants must bring a flashlight and pencil. The cost is $30 per telescope (one telescope seats five people) or $10 for those bringing their own telescope (limit five people per telescope).
For more information, visit www.elachee.org/public-programs/special-events.
DISCOVERY SATURDAY
(MARCH 12, 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M.)
•Outdoor painting class: Elachee will host an outdoor painting class with HLK Designs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The cost is $55 per person. Artist and instructor Heather Liana, of HLK Designs, will help beginner artists create a 12″x12″ wooden art piece during this two-hour class. Program fee covers the cost of all materials. This program will take place outdoors and is restricted to ages 13-and-over with a maximum of 20 participants. Pre-registration is required.
•Invasive species ID and removal course and hike: On this guided hike, participants will learn how to identify Georgia’s common invasive species, along with the best techniques for their removal. The cost is $20 per person. The program, which runs from 1-3 p.m., is restricted to ages 14-and-over with a maximum of 20 participants. The hike is facilitated by Eco Addendum, a non-profit organization based in Decatur that teaches about Georgia’s diversity of native species to people of all ages through naturalist walks. Pre-registration is required.
•Live animal showcases: Participants can meet Elachee resident animals as part of an exploration of the center’s live animal exhibit, guided by an Elachee naturalist. Pre-registration is encouraged, however, check with the admission desk the day of for available space. Sessions run from 11-11:45 a.m. and 1-1:45 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children.
For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/march-2022-discovery-saturday-at-elachee/
THIRD THURSDAY HOME SCHOOL DAY
(MARCH 17, 10 A.M. TO NOON)
Students registered for March 17 Third Thursday Home School Day programming will participate in a themed classroom lesson and guided hike with an Elachee teaching naturalist. The cost is $15 per student. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/third-thursday-home-school-day-3/.
SPRING GEORGIA MASTER NATURALIST
PROGRAM (STARTING MARCH 25, 1-5 P.M.)
This program is designed for individuals 16-and-over to learn more about their local environments, how to be better stewards of those environments and to then share that knowledge with their families and communities. Classes are held in-person and will take place over 10 weeks. Classes are limited to 25 participants. The cost is $275 for Elachee members and $300 for non-members. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/lifelong-learning.
TRILLIUM TREK 5K AND HALF MARATHON
(APRIL 23, 7:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.)
The 12th Annual Trillium Trek Trail Run and Walk will be held on the hiking trail system in the Chicopee Woods Nature Preserve. Registration closes April 17. Those registering by March 30 are guaranteed a race t-shirt. The half marathon costs $60. The 5K costs $30.
For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/2022-trillium-trek/.
Call 770-535-1976 for questions about any of Elachee’s programs.
