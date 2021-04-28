Elachee Nature Science Center recently announced its upcoming summer and fall events, including:
Live Animal Showcase on June 5 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The event will be held at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced indoor and outdoor.
Live Animal Showcase on June 12 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The event will be held at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced indoor and outdoor.
- Butterfly and Pollinator Naturalist-Led Hike on June 12 at 10 a.m. This event will be at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced outdoor.
Live Animal Showcase on June 19 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The event will be held at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced indoor and outdoor.
- Live Animal Showcase on June 26 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The event will be held at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced indoor and outdoor.
- Live Animal Showcase on July 3 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The event will be held at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced indoor and outdoor.
Summer Wildflower Naturalist-Led Hike on July 10 at 10 a.m. This event will be at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced outdoor.
- Live Animal Showcase on July 10 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The event will be held at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced indoor and outdoor.
- Live Animal Showcase on July 17 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The event will be held at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced indoor and outdoor.
- Live Animal Showcase on July 24 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The event will be held at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced indoor and outdoor.
- Live Animal Showcase on July 31 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The event will be held at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced indoor and outdoor.
- Live Animal Showcase on August 7 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The event will be held at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced indoor and outdoor.
- Live Animal Showcase on August 14 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The event will be held at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced indoor and outdoor.
- Live Animal Showcase on August 21 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The event will be held at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced indoor and outdoor.
- Live Animal Showcase on August 28 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The event will be held at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced indoor and outdoor.
Snake Day and Wildlife Festival on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced indoor and outdoor.
Flights of Fancy Benefit and Auction on Oct. 23 from 6-9:30 p.m. The event will be held at Elachee Nature Science Center and will be socially distanced indoor and outdoor.
For more information on any of these events, visit https://www.elachee.org/fm/events or call 770-535-1976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.