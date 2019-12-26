Elachee plans its First Day Hike on January 1 at 1 p.m.
"Join us as we kick off the new year! We will offer two moderate level hikes, 3-mile and 5-mile options. Each hike will be led by an Elachee staff member at a family-friendly pace. Meet at the Nature Center to join," organizers state.
Elachee Nature Science Center is located at 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville.
For more information, call 770-535-1976.
