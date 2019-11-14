Elachee Nature Science Center plans its winter solstice elementary day camp on Friday, Dec. 20, from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
"Current kindergarten through fifth graders, join us for one fun-filled day of celestial camp activities," organizers state.
"Camp Elachee’s Winter Solstice Camp will feature a variety of hands-on activities that explore our unique solar system. Venture into the STARLAB planetarium, gaze through a telescope, create a personal Constellation Projector and dance the afternoon away in a Space Rave. This is a sampling of the 'out-of-this-world' activities planned for this Camp Elachee winter school break experience."
The cost is $50 per camper, $40 Elachee members.
Participants can register online.
For more information, visit elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/582/ or contact 770-535-1976.
Elachee Nature Science Center is located at 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.