Elachee Nature Science Center in Gainesville has released its April events schedule. The facility is located at 2125 Elachee Dr.
Discovery Saturday, animal showcase, April 1
Meet Elachee's Live Animal Ambassadors during a 45-minute presentation with an Elachee Teaching naturalist and then tour the live animal exhibit. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/apr-1-discovery-saturday-at-elachee/
Discovery Saturday, spring wildflower hike with EcoAddendum, April 1
Join Eco-Addendum and Elachee to discover the diversity of spring ephemeral wildflowers at Elachee. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/april-1-2023-spring-wildflower-hike-with-eco-addendum/
In Full Bloom, April 4
This event offers a hike through the woods to look for all the wildflowers that fill the forest in spring. Participants will learn how to identify these wildflowers and their historical uses. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/apr-4-2023-in-full-bloom/
Science Night, April 4
Participants will join Elachee Nature Science Center to work with New Urban Forestry to complete soil care for Elachee trees. Experts will be on-site and discussing plant health care. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/apr-4-2023-elachee-science-night/
No School Nature Day, April 4
This event offers a hike through the woods to look for all the wildflowers that fill the forest in spring. Participants will learn how to identify these wildflowers and their historical uses. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/apr-4-2023-no-school-nature-day/
Mommy and Me, April 5
Participants will read a story, do a craft and walk along the Geiger Storybook Trail. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/apr-5-2023-mommy-and-me-nature-program/
No School Nature Day, April 6
Dive into Walnut Creek for a stream exploration. Participants will look for several "creek critters" to understand what their presence says about the water quality. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/apr-6-2023-no-school-nature-day/
In Full Bloom, April 6
Dive into Walnut Creek for a stream exploration. Participants will look for several "creek critters" to understand what their presence says about the water quality. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/apr-6-2023-in-full-bloom/
Discovery Saturday, Elachee Earth Day Painting Class, April 8
An artist will teach a hands-on painting class to a select amount of people based on signups. Participants will paint an Earth Day-themed painting inspired by Georgia's State flower, the Cherokee Rose. The artist and Elachee will supply all materials. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/apr-8-discovery-saturday-at-elachee/
Discovery Saturday, naturalist-guided hike, April 15
Join an Elachee naturalist for a hike along the Ed Dodd trail (0.64 miles). Hikers will look for the abundant wildflowers along the way, working to identify them as they go. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/apr-15-discovery-saturday-at-elachee/
Discovery Saturday, arts in the outdoors with Fox Gradin, April 15
Join artist Fox Gradin for drop-in programming. Participants will make an Earth sponge painting. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/apr-15-discovery-saturday-at-elachee/
Third Thursday Homeschool Day, April 20
Hike the flowered trails of Elachee to see and identify wildflowers present at Elachee this time of year. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/apr-20-2023-home-school-day/
Earth Day Festival at Elachee, April 22
Celebrate the planet at Elachee with crafts, games and vendors. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/2023-earth-day-at-elachee/
Trillium Trek, April 29
Lace up for one of three races, including a 5K, 10K, and half marathon along the Chicopee Woods Nature Preserve trails. Race through hills, roots, twists and turns against fellow runners to reach the finish line. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/2023-trillium-trek-trail-run-and-walk/
Stars Over Elachee, April 29
During this two-hour program at Chicopee Lake (2100 Calvary Church Rd., Gainesville), an Elachee teaching naturalist will provide instruction for the setup and use of a telescope. Participants will embark on a guided night sky tour to view the moon and seasonal stars. This program is recommended for adults and children aged 8 and older. Bring a flashlight and pencil. For more information, visit www.elachee.org/event/apr-29-2023-stars-over-elachee/
For more information about Elachee programs, call 770-535-1976.
