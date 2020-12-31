Elachee Nature Science Center plans a number of spring events, including both virtual and socially-distanced events.
VIRTUAL EVENTS
The following virtual events are planned:
- Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. — Virtual Science Night: Zombies, Sports and Coca-Cola-Implications of Communicating Weather and Climate. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/889/
- Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. — Virtual Science Night: Trilliums of Georgia. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/890/.
- March 2 at 7 p.m. — Virtual Science Night: Lungless Salamanders of the Blue Ridge. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/834/
- April 6 at 7 p.m. — Virtual Science Night: Wood Warblers in Georgia. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/835/
- May 4 at 7 p.m. — Virtual Science Night: Tree Biology. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/836/
SOCIALLY DISTANCED EVENTS
The following events will be socially distanced in Gainesville:
- Jan. 9 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. — Live Animal Showcase. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/895/
- Jan. 16 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. — Guided Discovery Hike on Hibernation. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/904/
- Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. — Stars over Elachee Telescope Program. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/894/
- Jan. 23 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. — Live Animal Showcase. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/896/
- Jan 30 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — Guided Discovery Hike on Hibernation. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/905/
- Feb. 6 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. — Live Animal Showcase. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/897/
- Feb. 13 at 8:30 a.m. — Guided Adult Bird Hike. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/906/
- Feb. 20 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. — Guided Discovery Hike on Evergreen vs. Deciduous Trees. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/907/
- Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. — Stars over Elachee Telescope Program. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/900/
- Feb. 27 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. — Live Animal Showcase. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/898/
- March 6 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. — Live Animal Showcase. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events
- March 13 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. — Live Animal Showcase. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events
- March 20 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. — Live Animal Showcase. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events
- March 20 at 7:30 p.m. — Stars over Elachee Telescope Program. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/901/
- March 27 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. — Live Animal Showcase. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events
- March 27 at 1 p.m. — Author Morgan Swank Reading Program for Children. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events
- April 3 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. — Live Animal Showcase. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events
- April 5-9 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. — Spring Break Wonders of Wildlife Camp. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/camp-elachee/
- April 10 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. — Live Animal Showcase. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events
- April 10 at 9 a.m. — Trillium and Wildflower Guided Hike with Tom Govus. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events
- April 17 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. — Live Animal Showcase. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events
- April 17 at 7:45 p.m. — Stars over Elachee Telescope Program. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/902/
- April 24 at 6 p.m. — Flights of Fancy Benefit and Auction. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/778/
- May 1 at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. — Live Animal Showcase. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events
- May 1 — Trillium Trek 5k/Half Marathon Walk and Race. 8 a.m. half marathon and 9 a.m. 5K. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/trillium-trek/
- May 8 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Live Animal Showcase. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events
- May 15 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. — Live Animal Showcase. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events
- May 15 at 7:45 p.m. — Stars over Elachee Telescope Program. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events/detail/id/903/
- May 22 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. — Live Animal Showcase. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events
- May 22 at 9 a.m. — Guided mushroom hike with UNG Professor, Tom Diggs. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events
- May 29 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. — Live Animal Showcase. Event website: https://www.elachee.org/fm/events
For more information on any of these events, call 770-535-1976 or visit the event websites.
Elachee Nature Science Center is located at 2125 Elachee Dr., Gainesville.
