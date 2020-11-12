Elachee Nature Science Center's long-time president and CEO, Andrea O. Timpone, will be retiring in March 2021.
The board of trustees has seated a search and selection committee, led by Mike Whitmire and comprised of individuals in the community who each have current or past leadership ties with the Nature Center.
This committee launched a national search on November 2 for an individual qualified to serve as Elachee’s next president and CEO. The application review will begin December 1, and the process will continue until the position is filled.
“Those who know Andrea and her staff are very confident that Elachee is well prepared to move forward into a new and exciting future,” comments Jock Hornor, Elachee Trustee Emeritus. “Elachee is a strong and vibrant operation due to her vision, dedication and hard work.”
As president and CEO, Timpone has devoted 35 years leading Elachee Nature Science Center to become the respected regional resource it is today, leaders said.
"Under her leadership, the Elachee organization is financially strong, and operates a diverse and balanced business structure that promotes environmental understanding through education and conservation," according to a news release. "Elachee is an urban woodland refuge, outdoor classroom and exhibit center designed to involve, engage and educate. As the only SACS/Cognia-accredited nature center in the southeastern United States, Elachee leads the way in teaching school children and nature lovers. Tens of thousands of individuals discover, learn and play here each year."
Timpone’s zeal for environmental conservation and science-related nature education began in the early 1980s. She became Elachee’s first paid employee in 1985.
Timpone has played a key role in numerous initiatives that today maintain one of Georgia’s largest protected green spaces, the 1,440-acre Chicopee Woods Nature Preserve and boundaries of the Chicopee Woods Area Park Conservation Easement, in south Hall County. An avid hiker, Timpone and others personally carved out the 8-mile hiking trail system in Chicopee Woods that is open daily for the public.
“Elachee simply wouldn’t be what it is today without the many years of Andrea’s strong and effective leadership,” says John Girardeau, Elachee Trustee Emeritus. “I have great trust in our Board to identify and secure the best candidate to guide the Elachee organization into its next season. Andrea will be missed. We wish her happiness as she enters this new time in her life.”
Timpone has garnered significant professional success in leading the Elachee organization, in addition to being a contributing leader in numerous civic organizations and professional associations, Elachee leaders said.
In August 2020, the Association of Nature Center Administrators (ANCA) recognized Timpone as recipient of the 2020 Nature Center Leadership Award. This national honor pays tribute to her "exceptional commitment and contributions to the nature center profession as a whole and her invaluable leadership at Elachee." She received the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Rock Howard Conservation Award, in 2008, for her leadership in environmental education and for preserving natural resources.
Timpone was recognized by Georgia District Key Club International/Kiwanis Club of Gainesville as the John C. Thompson Outstanding Kiwanis Advisor for 2011-2012.
Timpone’s affiliations and leadership roles throughout her career include EarthShare of Georgia, the Association of Nature Center Administrators (of which she was a founding member), the Chicopee Woods Area Park Commission, Friends of the Mountain, Inc. (co-founder, Rabun County), Keep Hall Beautiful, Vision 2030 GREENSPACE Committee, Kiwanis Club of Gainesville, Junior League of Gainesville/Hall County, Girl Scouts of Northeast Georgia and the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Advisory Board.
“The Board of Trustees knows that Andrea’s years of unwavering commitment and expertise have prepared Elachee well for the future. We are excited about making this transition and in securing Andrea’s successor," said Elachee Board of Trustees’ chair, Emily Bagwell.
