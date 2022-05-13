Mia Anne Ellithorpe, daughter of Andy and Holly Ellithorpe, will be representing the state of Georgia at the 10th annual America’s Majestic Miss National Scholarship Pageant held in Nashville, Tenn. Ellithorpe is a Braselton and Gwinnett County native.
"The pageant is designed to help young women showcase their talents and skills and to develop confidence as they represent their state and country," organizers said. "This system celebrates individuality in the young women of today while giving each contestant and their families memories of a lifetime. We promote and encourage each contestant’s success through the development of skills we believe are most important to possess in our competitive world today: Confidence, poise, character, and leadership qualities."
America’s Majestic Miss is a national pageant program. It will award eight national titles and cash and prizes at the June 29-July 2 national pageant.
Girls from around the nation will be vying for these prestigious pageant titles. The girls will compete in evening wear, fashion wear and interview for their national titles.
Age groups are baby (2-3), junior princess (4-6), princess (7-9), preteen (10-12), junior teen (13-15), teen (16-18) and miss (19-and up) and the Ms. division (25-50) for ladies who are single, married or divorced. Each of the national winners will receive a cash scholarship, prizes and official appearances as National Queen.
If you would like to compete in the system, contact the National Director Cindy Bradford at info@americasmajesticmiss.com or 770-364-6641 More information can also be found at http://www.americasmajesticmiss.com.
