The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded $112,173 in grants during its August meeting, including $87,194 to organizations serving area residents. Grants included:
- $15,000 to Hebron Community Health Center, a Lawrenceville based nonprofit providing low-income, uninsured Gwinnett residents with medical and dental care, to fund the Next Step Project, which provides diagnostic referrals, testing and prescription medication and supplies.
- $15,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Flowery Branch, to help fund direct aid for housing assistance, including rent, mortgage and temporary housing for Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall county families in crisis.
- $14,644 to Habitat for Humanity of Hall County, to purchase materials such as appliances, cabinets, flooring, and paint for its 68th house, being built for a needy family.
- $12,000 to Buford First Methodist Church, for its Sack Kids Hunger relief program that provides weekend food bags for children in need.
- $10,000 to United Way of Hall County, for its Mental Health First Aid training program for people age 55+ who may be experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
- $10,000 to Wellroot Family Services (formerly United Methodist Children’s Home of North Georgia), in Gainesville, which provides financial assistance for foster care development, training, recruitment and community building throughout Jackson EMC’s service area, to help close the gap between the need in Northeast Georgia and the number of available homes.
- $5,550 to Wellspring Living, to provide furnishings and kitchen appliances for its women’s residential program in Gwinnett County, which serves victims of sex trafficking and exploitation.
- $5,000 to Skye Precious Kids, to provide resources to Gwinnett County families in financial crisis who are caring for children facing life threatening illnesses and disabilities through its Precious Health program.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 202,906 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,667 grants to organizations and 405 grants to individuals, putting more than $17 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
