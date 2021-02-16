The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $155,648 in grants during its January meeting, including $125,000 to organizations serving area residents. Grants included:
- $15,000 to Barrow County Habitat for Humanity, to purchase materials, such as drywall, insulation, plumbing, interior construction and an HVAC unit, that have not been donated for a house being built for a partner family.
- $15,000 to Center Point, GA, Inc., in Gainesville, for its Smart Girls program, which focuses on goal planning, social skills education, and decision-making as well as developing personal responsibility and safety for middle and high school students in Gainesville and Hall County schools.
- $15,000 to Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, Inc., to help underserved girls in Barrow and Clarke counties participate in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, which prepares girls with the skills and experiences they need to empower themselves for life.
- $15,000 to Hi-Hope Service Center, in Lawrenceville, to help fund part-time nursing and nutrition services for 20 developmentally disabled Gwinnett residents who require onsite nursing care for services such as daily medication, insulin, blood checks and specialized medical treatment.
- $15,000 to Junior Achievement of Georgia, Inc., for program materials, support materials and supplies for the JA Biztown and JA Finance Park interactive programs that teach the concepts of financial literacy, business, entrepreneurship and career readiness to Gwinnett County Public Schools middle school students.
- $15,000 to Mosaic Georgia, formerly known as Gwinnett Sexual Assault Center & Children’s Advocacy Center, based in Duluth, to provide assistance for its Children’s Advocacy Center program that includes family aftercare and counseling for clients in Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, and Jackson counties.
- $15,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lawrenceville, for its financial assistance program that provides funds for rent and mortgage to Gwinnett County families in crisis.
- $10,000 to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, to provide support for its mental health counseling program, which works to improve mental functioning and increase coping skills for vulnerable citizens in Gwinnett County through trained bilingual counselors.
- $10,000 to Gainesville/Hall County Alliance for Literacy, to purchase materials and provide instructors for basic literacy classes for adults 16 and older, and GED preparation classes for students who have not completed high school.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 199,599 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,602 grants to organizations and 396 grants to individuals, putting more than $16.4 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
Any individual or charitable organization in the ten counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
