Explore Gwinnett announced it has awarded $115k in operational grants to 13 Gwinnett County non-profit arts and cultural organizations through the Gwinnett Creativity Fund (GCF), according to ta press release. Gwinnett Creativity Fund Project Grants provide financial support to Gwinnett County arts and cultural programs that will operate through July 2022 with the goal of continuing to expand the community’s diverse cultural scene.
“We were highly impressed with the quality of projects we saw during this grant cycle and are proud to grant even more funds than ever, expanding our qualification parameters beyond 501(c)3 organizations to 501(c)6 groups, as well,” said Lisa Anders, Explore Gwinnett’s executive director, who leads the Gwinnett Creativity Fund. “Every year that we are able to award these talented organizations with financial support is another year Gwinnett County continues its evolution into one of the area’s coolest, most unique, thriving arts and culture scenes.”
Now in its third year, the organization expanded the application process to include both 501(c)3 and 501(c)6 designated arts organizations. Funds received from these grants are flexible and give recipients the ability to use funding where most appropriate, whether through helping launch a new project or supporting an applicant’s regular season or activities. The goal of including for profit charitable organizations into the mix, according to Anders, is to expand the scope of opportunity to more organizations, to be more inclusive for organizations with small budgets of $10k all the way up to those with millions.
The 501(c)3 and 501(c)6 organizations receiving project grants through the 2022 GCF Project Grant include:
•Aurora Theatre: $25,000 to support expanding cultural and educational theater programming into underserved areas.
•Hudgens Center for the Arts + Learning: $17,000 to help support visual arts classes and workshops for children and adults, offered in multiple languages, operational support and upcoming arts exhibitions.
•Japan Fest: $13,000 to promote understanding and appreciation of Japanese culture through one of the Southeast’s largest cultural and arts festivals.
•Gwinnett Ballet Theatre: $10,000 to offer extensive community outreach to K-12, special needs, lower-income audiences and local charitable organizations.
•Lionheart Theatre: $7,000 to support plays, children’s camps and special events.
•Southeastern Railway Museum: $7,500 to help maintain Georgia’s official transportation museum, bringing to life the cultural, technological, and historical importance of transportation.
•Georgia Latino Film Alliance and Film Festival: $7,000 to support the Youth Cinema project for High School Film Education, as well as promotion and marketing of the Georgia Latino Film Festival.
•Suwanee Arts Center: $6,500 to support for the Suwanee Arts Festival, as well as operational expenses at the SAC office, which also houses a small arts gallery.
•Gwinnett Classic Theatre: $6,000 to support western classical theatre, with programming designed to reach the broadest audience, including those who have been historically marginalized.
•Norcross Gallery + Studios: $6,000 to provide artists with creative opportunities and professional resources, advancing the awareness of fine arts education.
•Live Arts Theatre: $5,000 to support teaching theater and honing skills for professionals, amateurs and schools.
•Urban MediaMakers Film Festival: $3,500 grant to help support diversity, equity and inclusion of independent digital / media arts content and its creators through its annual film festival and year-round programming.
•Atlanta Harmony Celebration - $2,500 grant to support the Gwinnett County-based women’s a cappella chorus who also compete regionally and internationally.
For additional information and to apply for future Gwinnett Creativity Fund (GCF) Operations Grants, visit GwinnettCreativityFund.com/general-operating-grant.
