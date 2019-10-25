Due to the threat of inclement weather, Hall County Parks & Leisure has canceled the Fall Festival and movie night planned for Saturday, Oct. 26, at Cherokee Bluffs Park in South Hall.
"This decision comes out of an abundance of caution, as Hall County EMA, working closely with the National Weather Service, advised of a strong possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening," according to a county news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.