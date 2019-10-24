Hall County Parks and Leisure is hosting a fall festival and movie night on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Cherokee Bluffs Park.
Gates open at noon for visitors to enjoy all their favorite fall festival activities, from arts and crafts to festival treats. Attendees can also get a tour of the historic Roberts Orr Cabin.
At 7 p.m., guests can make their way to the park's amphitheater for a special showing of "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween," which is rated PG.
The park is located at 5867 Blackjack Rd. in Flowery Branch.
For more information about the event, call 770-535-8280 or follow the Hall County Parks and Leisure Facebook page.
For vendor information, contact Michele Parden at MParden@HallCounty.org.
