The February Braselton’s farmers market is set for Friday, Feb. 21, from 4-6 p.m.
“We’re expecting a dozen vendors this month including four farmers,” says market coordinator Peg Sheffield. “Including one new to our market – Dirt Road Farm of Winder and a new vendor, Beast Little Cannery of Lilburn.”
As always, the market will offer vegetables, beef, pork, traditional and gluten-free baked goods, fresh roasted and green coffees, empanadas, take-and-bake lasagna, pickles, salsa, jams, chutney and dog treats.
The market is staged on the patio of the Braselton Brothers Store at 9924 Davis Street in the town’s historic downtown. Free parking is available at the parking deck. Follow Braselton Farmers Market on Facebook for updates.
