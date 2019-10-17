Braselton’s farmers market returns on Friday, Oct. 18, on the patio of the Braselton Brothers Store in its historic downtown.
From 4-7 p.m., area farmers, growers, bakers and makers will present produce, farm-raised meats, free-range eggs, homemade baked goods, jams and jellies, gourmet sausage, empanadas, prepared meals-to-go, roasted specialty coffees and more.
“Despite the extended heat and drought, our vendors have a good selection of items and, as always, appreciate the market opportunities,” said manager Peg Sheffield.
Free parking is available at the town’s parking deck.
Follow Braselton Farmers Market on Facebook or visit www.downtownbraselton.com for more information.
