The Braselton farmers market transitions to a monthly schedule beginning Friday, Sept. 18. Markets will also be held on the third Fridays in October and November.
Market manager Peg Sheffield says “farmers, bakers and makers will set their booths on the expansive patio of the Braselton Brothers store at 9924 Davis St. in our historic downtown from 4-7 p.m."
Friday’s market will offer freshly harvested produce, meats, farm-fresh eggs, local honey, prepared foods, breads and baked goods, small-batch canned goods, roasted coffees and plants.
Two new vendors are Pasta Milani — featuring fresh pasta and sauces — and Kandie’s Korn — offering gourmet caramel corn.
Free parking is available across the street in the town’s parking deck.
For updates, follow the Braselton Farmers Market on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.