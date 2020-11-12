Feeding the Multitudes will be held Saturday, Nov. 21.
The event will be held in the Jefferson Middle School parking lot from noon until supplies are gone.
There will be to-go Thanksgiving meals, 30,000 pounds of groceries, essential items, prizes and more. All supplies are free.
This year's event will be drive-thru service only. Patrons are required to stay in their vehicles.
For more information or to volunteer, contact 706-247-1984.
The event is presented by the Bush Family Legacy Foundation honoring the lives of Shelton and Regina Bush.
