The Jackson County Animal Shelter will be the host site for a mobile Catsnip feline spay/neuter clinic.
The clinic will be open Wednesday, Sept. 23, and Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the animal shelter, located at 29 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson.
Services include:
- Spay – $60
- Neuter — $40
- Rabies — $16/$26 (or proof of rabies)
- Take-home pain medication — $15
- Distemper vaccine — $20
- Leukemia vaccine — $20
- Micro-chipping — $30
- FIV/FeLV testing — $30
- Flea medication — prices vary according to brand
Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Pick-up will be determined based on clinic size.
All cats must be in cat-specific carriers. Cardboard carriers are available to purchase for $7. Feral and community cats are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 770-455-7077 or register at projectcatsnip.com.
