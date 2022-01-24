The Town of Braselton’s Buy Local Braselton program recently announced FernGully Garden and Gifts as the winner of its sixth annual town-wide Decorated Tree Competition. FernGully Garden and Gifts, located at 43 Brassie Lane, garnered the most votes during the online contest through the Town’s Buy Local Braselton Facebook page. The contest, opened to all Town of Braselton businesses, ran Dec. 9-20.
Pablo Hernandez and Lyn Rooks are co-owners of FernGully Landscapes, a design, build, and maintenance company, with over 40 years of combined experience in the landscape industry. They opened the Braselton Garden in 2016 to offer DIY’ers a local place to purchase seasonal flowers, herbs and shrubs. In 2021 the garden took over the old barber shop building where Rooks launched a small gift shop featuring garden and nature-themed home décor items and renamed the business FernGully Garden and Gifts. Employees include Sara Rooks, Amanda Thornton, Tim Cash, Beth Bragg and Linda Deaton.
For Rooks, this was her first time to enter the tree competition and she decided “to go all out.” Managing to obtain several unwanted artificial trees, one quite large, enabled Rooks to create a wintery tree forest theme inside the garden. During the holiday season visitors arrived daily to view the trees and take pictures. One family even arrived in pajamas to capture their family photo. Rooks and her staff plan to enter the competition again, hoping to keep the traveling trophy for another year. Meanwhile, the trees have been removed and spring flower shipments are on their way. FernGully is prepping for a reopening date in late February.
The Buy Local Braselton program that promotes and supports the local businesses within Braselton. Contact Amy Pinnell at apinnell@braselton.net for more information.
