Chateau Elan Winery and Resort will host its first-ever “Taste of Chateau,” a restaurant week in which locals and visitors will experience offerings from five on-site dining outlets. Taking place Tuesday through Thursday (Nov. 8-10) leading up to the resort’s 25th Annual Vineyard Fest, each restaurant will offer a culinary tour across the globe guided by a team of chefs and sommeliers.
“As we gear up for the highly-anticipated 25th Annual Vineyard Fest, we wanted to introduce something that we have never done before to make it extra special, and by hosting Taste of Chateau, we will give all of our divine restaurants a chance to show off how unique they are,” said Robert Woolridge, General Manager of Chateau Elan. “Each restaurant gives guests an exemplary experience and play an integral part in what makes the resort so distinctive.”
At Marc Restaurant, Chateau Elan’s Southern-inspired steakhouse, chef Justin Kurtz will create a three-course tasting menu with wine pairings that guests can tailor to their own likings. For $65, guests can choose between a grilled shrimp bruschetta (marinated tomatoes, basil, avocado crostini) or butternut squash agnolotti (maple bacon, sage cream) as an appetizer, an entree option of braised lamb (herby farro rice, blistered haricot vert, rosemary sherry jus) or seared scallops (black fettuccini, smoked bacon cream, butternut squash, spinach) and a classic cheesecake with fresh berry compote to satisfy a sweet craving.
Versailles Restaurant & Bar set inside Chateau Elan’s glass-top atrium will offer French-inspired specials with a modern twist. For $68, fixed menu items will include zucchini carpaccio (arugula, feta, walnut, pickled Fresno pepper, pomegranate, honey whole-grain mustard dressing), bone-in pork chop (sweet potato puree, Brussels sprout & apple hash, pork jus) and a modern opera cake (layered coffee-soaked cake, chocolate ganache, hazelnut crunch).
Fleur de Lis, the restaurant overlooking the Chateau Elan Spa spearheaded by chef Christina Dolby, will present a fresh seafood sampler (Mediterranean grilled shrimp, mini crab cakes with fennel puree, frisee, seared ahi tuna, lentils, pumpkin, walnuts) for $38.
Guests can also enjoy samplings from Paddy’s Irish Pub, which will offer three Irish-inspired tapas for $48: Celtic scallops (southern country succotash, petit crest salad), bangers and mash (Guinness gravy, duchess potatoes, buttered peas) and mini fish and chips.
The resort’s brasserie, Le Petit Cafe, will also be partaking in Taste of Chateau with offerings to coincide with their artisan espressos and coffee-based drinks from locally sourced beans.
Taste of Chateau will take place during normal dining hours. Marc Restaurant will be open from 5 to 9 p.m., Versailles Restaurant & Bar open for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m., Fleur de Lis from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Paddy’s Irish Pub from 4 to 11 p.m. and Le Petit Cafe from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and until 4 p.m. on Thursday. To participate in the inaugural Taste of Chateau, make a reservation at chateauelan.com/dining.
