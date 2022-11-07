Chateau Elan

Chateau Elan Winery and Resort will host its first-ever “Taste of Chateau,” a restaurant week in which locals and visitors will experience offerings from five on-site dining outlets. Taking place Tuesday through Thursday (Nov. 8-10) leading up to the resort’s 25th Annual Vineyard Fest, each restaurant will offer a culinary tour across the globe guided by a team of chefs and sommeliers.

“As we gear up for the highly-anticipated 25th Annual Vineyard Fest, we wanted to introduce something that we have never done before to make it extra special, and by hosting Taste of Chateau, we will give all of our divine restaurants a chance to show off how unique they are,” said Robert Woolridge, General Manager of Chateau Elan. “Each restaurant gives guests an exemplary experience and play an integral part in what makes the resort so distinctive.”

Locations

