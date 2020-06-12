Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center recently concluded its first virtual In Their Shoes 10K walk/run. The annual event honors and remembers community members diagnosed with cancer.
It also serves as the main fundraising event for the hospital’s Loran Smith Center for Cancer Support. This year’s event raised nearly $60,000, benefiting the free cancer support services the center provides.
Originally scheduled for March 2020, the Loran Smith Center postponed the walk/run in light of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and also converted the six miles into a virtual event, giving participants the opportunity to complete the miles from anywhere.
“Making this year’s event virtual also gave us the chance to extend participation dates, so anyone who was walking or running for In Their Shoes could sign up and do the miles through the month of May,” said Joel Siebentritt, manager of support services at the Loran Smith Center. “In Their Shoes is so important for the people in our community. It honors the many family members, friends and loved ones who’ve battled or been touched by cancer and it raises funds to support them when they need it most.”
According to Siebentritt, the virtual option didn’t deter participants and more than 300 community members registered and completed the 10K virtually, raising nearly $60,000 for the center – 100% of which will go to the Loran Smith Center’s services.
The Loran Smith Center at Piedmont Athens Regional offers cancer patients and their families professionally-led support programs to assist them through their journey with cancer – regardless of where they receive cancer treatment. The center’s services include support groups, educational workshops, individual and group counseling, exercise classes, complementary therapies and a library. It also provides emotional and spiritual support to cancer patients, their families and caregivers before, during and after treatment.
Since it’s start in 2006, the event has raised more than $1.5 million for the center.
At the end of the run/walk each year, the In Their Shoes event traditionally celebrates race participants with top 10K scores or times and also awards top fundraising teams and individuals.
Instead, the Loran Smith Center hosted a drive-thru celebration, so virtual participants could collect In Their Shoes T-shirts and gear and top fundraisers and participants received recognition for their efforts. The drive-thru event took place on National Cancer Survivors Day on June 7.
“We wanted to extend our thanks to all of the community members who participated in In Their Shoes, despite the special circumstances and challenges brought by COVID-19,” Siebentritt said. “Each participant has helped make a difference in life of a cancer patient or survivor in our community, and we’re very grateful for this support.”
For more information about the Loran Smith Center for Cancer Support and its services, visit piedmont.org or for more ways to help, visit piedmontathensgive.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.