MedLink Jefferson plans a drive-thru food pantry on Thursday, May 20, from 3-5 p.m.
The pantry will be open while supplies last.
The event will be held at 2748 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, and is sponsored by MedLink, Easterseals and Amerigroup Real Solutions.
For more information, contact Janice Allen at 470-239-2602.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.