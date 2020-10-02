The Fourth Annual Sheila Fest is coming up Oct. 23-24.
Launched in 2017 as a living tribute to a Traditions of Braselton resident who had been given a "second chance at life" following a massive heart attack, Sheila Fest is an annual two-day event that comprises a golf tournament, charity dinner and all-day outdoor music festival – the proceeds of which will benefit iServe Ministries and the families the nonprofit helps. The golf tournament and charity dinner are planned for Friday, October 23, while the music festival is slated for Saturday, October 24.
“I can’t think of a better way to show our love and support for Sheila Anderson while raising money for a great cause, bringing neighbors together for some good times and introducing the local community to a bit of what makes Traditions of Braselton so special,” said Bryan Allen, General Manager for the community. “Given that it’s outdoor and our event lawn is so large, it will be easy for families to spread out and observe social distancing. The one thing that will remain unchanged is that we’ll all get to enjoy music from great local musicians for a good cause. It promises to be a good time and we hope the community and anyone considering a move to Traditions of Braselton will come out to join us.”
The event kicks off Friday, Oct. 23, with the Sheila Fest Golf Tournament at Traditions of Braselton Golf Club. Open to non-members, this public event will feature a shotgun start on the community’s scenic 18-hole golf course at 9 a.m. – two-person scramble with 9-hole draw. Cost to participate is $125/golfer or $250/team. Several levels of sponsorship are available – many of which include having one team in the tournament and tickets for two to the Sheila Fest Charity Dinner. Anyone interested in sponsoring the Golf Tournament are encouraged to contact Jim Strong at 404-775-0601 or Jim@ThorpeEnterprises.com.
That evening, the Owner’s Clubhouse at Traditions of Braselton will host the Sheila Fest Charity Dinner at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, seating will be limited. Tickets are $25 per plate and include a full-service dinner and drinks. The event will also feature a live and silent auction. Anyone who wishes to donate an item for the live or silent auction are asked to contact Jason Lee at 770-870-4775 or JasonFranklinLee@hotmail.com.
The following day, on Saturday, October 24, music will begin at 1 p.m. Gates open at noon so guests can stake out a spot on the event lawn. Tickets are $20 per person when pre-ordered through the Sheila Fest website at www.sheilafest.com or $30 per person at the door. Kids 15-year-old and younger can attend for free. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs, tents and alcoholic beverages. Food vendors will be onsite throughout the event. The festival will also include a kids’ zone, petting zoo and vendors. Bands include The Journey Tribute Band – Departure, A Tribute to Foreigner – Head Games, The Music of Neil Young – Harvest Moon, Redneck Blonde, Drop Tailgate, Dixie Duncan, Gypsy Belle and The Manly Hero. Sponsorships and vendors are being sought for the Music Festival. Many sponsorships include entry tickets and event t-shirts, as well as perks like signage, promotion in the community newsletter and a vendor booth. Vendors will also receive two entry tickets to the festival. To sign on as a sponsor or vendor, contact SheilaFest@TraditionsofBraselton.org or contact event organizer Jennifer Giacin at 404-414-6806.
Proceeds from all three elements of Sheila Fest – including Golf Tournament, Charity Dinner and Music Festival – will benefit iServe Ministries. iServe seeks to end generational poverty by meeting practical needs and teaching life skills. Its programs include Feeding Northeast Georgia – which served 30,000 people in need in 2019, and Bags of Love – which features backpacks filled with 24 meals to serve a family. Each week, 250 Bags of Love are delivered to local schools.
To learn more about Sheila Fest 2020 and purchase tickets online, visit www.sheilafest.com.
