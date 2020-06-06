A free webinar is coming up on financial management and planning.
The program is being offered by the Georgia Department of Human Resources, Georgia Public Library Service and Financial Planning Association of Georgia.
Certified financial planners from the Financial Planning Association of Georgia will host sessions on "Managing your Money in Hard Times."
Sessions are available Thursday, June 11, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, June 13, at 10 a.m.
For more information, email dhs.outreach@dhs.ga.gov.
To register for the June 11 session, visit https://tinyurl.com/y8tsk86t.
To register for the June 13 session, visit https://tinyurl.com/y85hs6n9.
