Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson library will host another "giant book sale" on March 23-25.
Sale proceeds support books and programs of the library in downtown Braselton.
Held in the community room on the lower level of the Braselton Police and Court Building (5040 Hwy. 53), the sale hours are 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on March 23 and 24 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Hardbacks and paperbacks of all categories will be available.
For additional information, call June McRae at 404-245-0725.
