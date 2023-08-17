The Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson Library will host a Sept. 21-23 book sale in the community room of the Braselton Police and Municipal Building at 5040 Hwy. 53.
Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, while Sept. 23 hours run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
