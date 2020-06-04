Several local nonprofits will receive grant funding through the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, hosted by the Athens Area Community Foundation in partnership with United Way of Northeast Georgia.
The third round of funding will go to organizations that are providing "positive youth development opportunities this summer, as well as organizations keeping kids and youth safe and healthy."
This round of disbursements totals $71,000, which is 32% of the entire COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
The recipients of the third round of grants include:
- Brightpaths
- Children First, Inc.
- Piedmont CASA, Inc.
- Northeast Georgia CASA
- Athens Area Diaper Bank
- Boys and Girls Club of Athens
- Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County
- Madison-Morgan County Boys and Girls Club
- Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County
- Athens YMCA
- YMCA of Georgia’s Piedmont – Brad Akins Branch
- Extra Special People, Inc.
- Books for Keeps
- Chess and Community
- East Athens Development Corporation
- Drug Free Athens
“The upheaval for families with children when schools closed was daunting enough. Without options this summer for educational and positive life skill development, many of our youth will face even more challenges,” said Kay Keller, President and CEO of United Way of Northeast Georgia. “We know that many of our children are missing the interactions with other kids, some are facing unsafe or unstable environments, and many are lacking interactions with positive role models who can focus their attention on their growth and success. We believe these organizations are providing opportunities for that, in spite of the pandemic.”
The Athens Area Community Foundation and United Way of Northeast Georgia said they are grateful for the financial stewardship of more than 370 individuals, organizations and businesses.
The fund is still open and accepting donations. Anyone can help by making a donation to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. To make a donation, visit www.athensareacf.org. Funds will be granted to highest needs areas and to organizations based on data and community insights and assessments. The funding will not be restricted to current United Way of Northeast Georgia, or other collective nonprofit-funded organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.