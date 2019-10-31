The Hoschton Heritage Arts Council/Heart & Soul Open Studio will host instructor Linda Tilton's Furry Friends' Fine Art workshop on Friday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The event will be held in the former West Jackson Primary School, 4825 Hwy. 53, Hoschton.
Attendees can email a quality closeup .jpeg photo of their pet to ltildenart@gmail.com.
The cost is $60 and supply cost is $15. Attendees may also bring supplies.
For more information or reservations, contact ltilden@gmail.com or 404-402-6780.
There must be a minimum of six attendees for the class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.