Davé

Gainesville physician recently given the Governor Nathan Deal Award for Trauma Excellence.

 Submitted photo

Dr. Mohak Davé, who has worked in trauma care across the region and state for almost two decades, was recently given the Governor Nathan Deal Award for Trauma Excellence. The award was presented at the Region 2 Trauma Advisory Committee’s (RTAC’s) Northeast Georgia Trauma Symposium on Oct. 28.

“It’s an absolute honor to receive this award,” said Dr. Davé, medical chief of emergency services at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) in Gainesville. “Having worked for Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) for over 17 years, I can proudly say I work beside nurses, physicians, leaders and so many others who are dedicated to improving the health of the community in all we do. I would not be able to do my job without them.”

