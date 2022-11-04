Dr. Mohak Davé, who has worked in trauma care across the region and state for almost two decades, was recently given the Governor Nathan Deal Award for Trauma Excellence. The award was presented at the Region 2 Trauma Advisory Committee’s (RTAC’s) Northeast Georgia Trauma Symposium on Oct. 28.
“It’s an absolute honor to receive this award,” said Dr. Davé, medical chief of emergency services at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) in Gainesville. “Having worked for Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) for over 17 years, I can proudly say I work beside nurses, physicians, leaders and so many others who are dedicated to improving the health of the community in all we do. I would not be able to do my job without them.”
Dr. Davé worked with NGHS leaders to see NGMC Gainesville become a Level II Trauma Center — something that didn’t yet exist in northeast Georgia. At the same time, Dr. Davé served as medical director for Georgia Region II EMS. He is now working with NGHS leaders, RTAC members and others to elevate NGMC Gainesville to a Level I Trauma Center.
“We are so fortunate to have had Dr. Davé’s leadership here at NGHS for nearly two decades,” said Carol Burrell, CEO and president of NGHS. “Our emergency services and trauma program would not be where it is today without his tireless dedication and quiet tenacity. He is a collaborator and leader, always putting patients first and continuously improving the entire system of emergency care across the region and state. Even with the increased volume of our trauma patients, the outcomes of our trauma patients continue to improve through his leadership.”
In 2012, NGMC’s Trauma Program saw approximately 617 trauma patient admissions. Since becoming a verified Level II Trauma Center, trauma admissions have grown to more than 2,600 patients annually. To learn more about the trauma program at NGMC, visit nghs.com/trauma.
