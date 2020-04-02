Madelyn Lytle has always had a heart for service. So when she learned of the shortage of face masks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, she decided to help.
The 7-year-old Braselton girl and her mother, Michelle, have been busy over the past couple of weeks, sewing face masks for local healthcare systems.
“We have done over 60 now,” said Michelle.
Michelle said that since they’re stuck at home like much of the community, they wanted to do something good with that time.
“Anything we can do to help our community… why not,” said Michelle.
They’ve been giving the masks to Northeast Georgia Health System for the doctors, nurses and staff. But they’re also donating batches for patients — they recently had a family member drop off 30 masks for oncology patients.
They learned how to sew together, watching YouTube videos, in order to make the masks.
“We taught each other,” said Michelle, adding they use 100-percent cotton to sew the multi-layer masks.
HEART FOR SERVICE
Madelyn has always wanted to help the community, in whatever way she can.
“She is very involved in community service,” said Michelle.
Madelyn holds the title of Little Miss Heart of Georgia Queen-in-Action and has a platform called, “Give a Lil Love.”
Through that platform, Madelyn has volunteered at assisted living and memory-care facilities. She has also done community service with animals and held fundraisers to gather donations and supplies for local animal shelters.
“It’s always been in her heart to want to serve,” said Michelle. “Ever since she was really little, I’ve always know she has a servant’s heart.”
Madelyn has big goals for the number of masks she’d like to sew.
“Over one million,” she said.
Michelle noted she’s not sure they’ll reach that goal.
“I’m being realistic,” she laughed.
But even if they don’t reach one million masks, the two have a larger goal in mind: To give back to the community and hopefully inspire others to do the same.
“There’s so much negativity out there right now, maybe we can have a ripple effect where more people will want to start helping in the community,” said Michelle.
