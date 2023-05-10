Goodwill of North Georgia is hosting an Amazon hiring event on Wednesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. at the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 808 Hog Mountain Road, Jefferson.
The event is in partnership with Goodwill of North Georgia's Career Centers which provide no cost job training, placement, case management, work support, paid internships and opportunities to community members in need.
