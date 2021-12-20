Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful will hold its Bring One for the Chipper tree-recycling event at multiple collection sites around the county.
The collected trees will be chipped into mulch Jan. 29 at Bethesda Park and be distributed on pathways and playgrounds of local parks.
Trees must be free of lights, tinsel, decorations and tree stands to be recycled.
Trees can be dropped off between Dec. 26 and Jan. 24 at these sites:
Buford
•Fire Station 14, 1600 Highway 23, 30518
•Fire Station 24, 2735 Mall of GA Blvd., 30519
•Fire Station 29, 2800 Thompson Mill Rd., 30519
Dacula
•Fire Station 17, 2739 Brooks Rd., 30019
•Fire Station 27, 2825 Old Fountain Rd., 30019
Duluth
•Fire Station 5, 3001 Old Norcross Rd., 30096
•Fire Station 7, 3343 Bunton Rd., 30096
•Fire Station 19, 3275 N. Berkeley Lake Rd., 30096
Grayson
•Fire Station 8, 2295 Brannan Rd., 30017
Hoschton
•Fire Station 18, 1515 Mineral Springs Rd., 30548
Lawrenceville
•Fire Station 9, 1900 Five Forks-Trickum Rd., 30044
•Fire Station 10, 1131 Rock Springs Rd. 30043
•Fire Station 20, 1801 Cruse Rd., 30044
•Fire Station 25, 3575 Lawrenceville Hwy., 30044
•Fire Station 31, 1061 Collins Hill Rd. 30043
Lilburn
•Fire Station 2, 12 Harmony Grove Rd., 30047
•Fire Station 3, 4394 Five Forks-Trickum Rd., 30047
•Fire Station 22, 2180 Stone Dr., 30047
Loganville
•Fire Station 28, 3725 Rosebud Rd, 30052
•Fire Station 30, 1052 Ozora Rd., 30052
Norcross
•Fire Station 1, 165 Lawrenceville St., 30071
•Fire Station 11, 5885 Live Oak Pkwy., 30093
•Fire Station 23, 4355 Steve Reynolds Blvd., 30093
Peachtree Corners
•Fire Station 4, 5550 Spalding Dr., 30092
Snellville
•Fire Station 6, 3890 Johnson Dr., 30039
•Fire Station 12, 2815 Lenora Church Rd., 30078
Sugar Hill
•Fire Station 26, 6075 Suwanee Dam Rd., 30518
Suwanee
•Fire Station 21, 474 Old Peachtree Rd., 30024
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.