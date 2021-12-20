Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful will hold its Bring One for the Chipper tree-recycling event at multiple collection sites around the county.

The collected trees will be chipped into mulch Jan. 29 at Bethesda Park and be distributed on pathways and playgrounds of local parks.

Trees must be free of lights, tinsel, decorations and tree stands to be recycled.

Trees can be dropped off between Dec. 26 and Jan. 24 at these sites:

Buford

•Fire Station 14, 1600 Highway 23, 30518

•Fire Station 24, 2735 Mall of GA Blvd., 30519

•Fire Station 29, 2800 Thompson Mill Rd., 30519

Dacula

•Fire Station 17, 2739 Brooks Rd., 30019

•Fire Station 27, 2825 Old Fountain Rd., 30019

Duluth

•Fire Station 5, 3001 Old Norcross Rd., 30096

•Fire Station 7, 3343 Bunton Rd., 30096

•Fire Station 19, 3275 N. Berkeley Lake Rd., 30096

Grayson

•Fire Station 8, 2295 Brannan Rd., 30017

Hoschton

•Fire Station 18, 1515 Mineral Springs Rd., 30548

Lawrenceville

•Fire Station 9, 1900 Five Forks-Trickum Rd., 30044

•Fire Station 10, 1131 Rock Springs Rd. 30043

•Fire Station 20, 1801 Cruse Rd., 30044

•Fire Station 25, 3575 Lawrenceville Hwy., 30044

•Fire Station 31, 1061 Collins Hill Rd. 30043

Lilburn

•Fire Station 2, 12 Harmony Grove Rd., 30047

•Fire Station 3, 4394 Five Forks-Trickum Rd., 30047

•Fire Station 22, 2180 Stone Dr., 30047

Loganville

•Fire Station 28, 3725 Rosebud Rd, 30052

•Fire Station 30, 1052 Ozora Rd., 30052

Norcross

•Fire Station 1, 165 Lawrenceville St., 30071

•Fire Station 11, 5885 Live Oak Pkwy., 30093

•Fire Station 23, 4355 Steve Reynolds Blvd., 30093

Peachtree Corners

•Fire Station 4, 5550 Spalding Dr., 30092

Snellville

•Fire Station 6, 3890 Johnson Dr., 30039

•Fire Station 12, 2815 Lenora Church Rd., 30078

Sugar Hill

•Fire Station 26, 6075 Suwanee Dam Rd., 30518

Suwanee

•Fire Station 21, 474 Old Peachtree Rd., 30024

