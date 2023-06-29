Gwinnett collection

Gwinnett County will host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on July 22 at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. 

Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful (GC&B) and Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources (DWR) will host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on July 22 at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds — its second hazardous waste collection event of the year.

In February 2023, the two organizations hosted the first installment of the event. As a result, over the course of just four hours, the two organizations and the 50 volunteers they had engaged served 949 Gwinnett County neighbors. They collected 50.76 tons of household hazardous waste for recycling or proper disposal – that’s roughly the weight of an adult humpback whale.

Locations

